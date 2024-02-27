Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / VAPO x5

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4001177

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: February 26, 2024, at approximately 1758 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Poultney

VIOLATION: Violation of abuse prevention order X5

 

ACCUSED: Andre White

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 26, 2024, at approximately 1758 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order in the Town of Poultney. Through investigation, it was determined Andre White, 39, of Poultney, violated an abuse prevention order multiple times. White was located in Rutland Town, taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and ordered White to be held on $500.00 bail. White was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 27, 2024, at 12:30 PM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 27, 2024, at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

