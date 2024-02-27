Anti-Caking Agents Market Projected to Hit $2.1 Billion by 2031 at 6.4% CAGR | Latest Trends and Business Strategies

Anti-caking Agents Market 2024

Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to further boost demand during the predicted period. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Anti-Caking Agents Market," The global Anti-Caking Agents Market Size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Anti-caking agents are substances that are added in small quantities to meals, cosmetics, and other items to stop them from clumping and adhering. Anti-caking compounds are used to stop lumps from forming, usually in finely powdered materials. Alcohol, water, and other organic solvents can all be used to dissolve anti-caking compounds. They either absorb extra moisture or cover the powdered particles with something that repels water. Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to boost Anti-Caking Agents Market Demand during the forecast period further. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption. Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, feed, and fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally. The key factors driving the global market for anti-caking agents are rising packaged food demand and increase disposable income.

Anti-caking chemicals are used in food and beverages due to rising customer demand for takeout, fast food, and processed foods. Powered cellulose tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, polydimethylsiloxane, magnesium trisilicate, potassium aluminum silicate, and polydimethylsiloxane are a few of the commercial anti-caking substances on the market.

The global Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented into source, type application, and region. By source, the Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Among these, the synthetic segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the natural segment is attributed to the surge in demand for skiing and a growing number of food industries. However, the natural segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the future.

By type, it is classified into calcium compounds and sodium compounds, and others. The sodium compounds segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing desire of the youth population for health benefits.

As per application, it is categorized into dairy, bakery, seasoning and condiments, and others. The bakery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the consumption of bakery products such as cookies, muffins, pastries and others. The sale of anti-caking agent bakeries is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sales channels. Because they are easily available. For the purpose of attracting more customers, this platform provides a variety of discounts on bakery product purchases.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 34.5% of the global Anti-Caking Agents Market Share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High demand for bakery food products has led to the use of food additives such as anti-caking agents in the region. Spain, Germany, and France are expected to be the largest markets due to their higher feed production than other European countries. Driven by growing demand for higher-quality meat products, the feed additive market in the region, especially anti-caking agents, is growing rapidly.

Under the influence of COVID-19, the food Anti-Caking Agents Market Trends is estimated to grow fairly steadily. The market is expected to have a smooth regulatory environment. End users are expected to accept food release agents to a moderate degree. There are slight restrictions on trade/exports after COVID-19, which may slightly impede the Anti-Caking Agents Market growth. However, the regulatory framework supporting the food anti-caking agent market, wide-ranging consumer acceptance, favorable trade policies, new entrants, high investment, low competition with alternative products, and the cost of ingredients are the food solidification. Anti-caking agents are expected to boost demand for baking agents in the future.

The major players analyzed for the global Anti-Caking Agents industry are Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Cabot Corporation (US), Agropur Ingredients (US), Huber Engineered Material, Kao Corp., IMAC Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

➣By source, natural segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,041.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

➣On the basis of type, calcium compounds segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

➣On the basis of application, dairy segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

➣Region-wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $392.4 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 7.1%

