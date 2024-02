Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Updates : Pharmaceutical Companies to grow at a CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach $855 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Product (Integrated Continuous Systems, Semicontinuous Systems, and Control & Software), Application (Final Drug Product Manufacturing and API Manufacturing), and End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019โ€“2026." According to the report, the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing industry was valued at $393.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $854.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Government support for continuous manufacturing adoption drives growth in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

Increased adoption of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems contributes to market expansion.

Poor demand from underdeveloped countries acts as a hindrance to market growth.

Untapped potential from emerging countries presents numerous opportunities within the industry.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’†๐’ˆ๐’“๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’„๐’๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’–๐’๐’–๐’” ๐’”๐’š๐’”๐’•๐’†๐’Ž๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’

The integrated continuous systems segment dominated the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2018, contributing over two-thirds of the total market share.

It is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

This segment is anticipated to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors driving this growth include increased adoption of integrated continuous manufacturing (ICM) processes, technological advancements, and the availability of ICM systems.

The research also examines other segments such as semi-continuous systems and control or software.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’Š๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’ ๐’“๐’–๐’ˆ ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’• ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’๐’–๐’‡๐’‚๐’„๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’ ๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’Ž๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’ƒ๐’š 2026

The final drug product manufacturing segment led the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share.

It is forecasted to continue its dominance in revenue throughout the projected period.

Factors driving this dominance include increased adoption of continuous manufacturing systems for final drug production, a growing number of pharmaceutical companies, and innovations in healthcare infrastructure.

However, the API manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This growth is attributed to the increasing number of approved drugs produced through continuous processes.

๐‘ต๐’๐’“๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘จ๐’Ž๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’„๐’‚ ๐’•๐’ ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’Ž๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’

North America held the largest market share in revenue for the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2018, contributing to over one-third of the total market.

It is expected to maintain its leading position in revenue throughout the forecast period.

This is attributed to the well-established infrastructure of the pharmaceutical industry, high adoption of advanced technologies, and the wide availability of advanced pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems in the region.

Conversely, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to sustain the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of advanced pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems, the rise in the number of pharmaceutical com

๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š ๐‘ญ๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ท๐’‰๐’‚๐’“๐’Ž๐’‚๐’„๐’†๐’–๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐‘ช๐’๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’–๐’๐’–๐’” ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’๐’–๐’‡๐’‚๐’„๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• :

On the basis of product, the integrated continuous systems segment held more than 60% share in the global market in 2018.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on application, the final drug product manufacturing segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

๐‘ณ๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐’‘๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’”

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coperion GmbH

GEA Group AG

Gebrรผder Lรถdige Maschinenbau GmbH

Glatt GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Korsch AG

L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

