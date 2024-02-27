Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Updates : Pharmaceutical Companies to grow at a CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach $855 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Product (Integrated Continuous Systems, Semicontinuous Systems, and Control & Software), Application (Final Drug Product Manufacturing and API Manufacturing), and End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing industry was valued at $393.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $854.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒑𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒂𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6240

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Government support for continuous manufacturing adoption drives growth in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

Increased adoption of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems contributes to market expansion.

Poor demand from underdeveloped countries acts as a hindrance to market growth.

Untapped potential from emerging countries presents numerous opportunities within the industry.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝒔𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

The integrated continuous systems segment dominated the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2018, contributing over two-thirds of the total market share.

It is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

This segment is anticipated to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors driving this growth include increased adoption of integrated continuous manufacturing (ICM) processes, technological advancements, and the availability of ICM systems.

The research also examines other segments such as semi-continuous systems and control or software.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒅𝒓𝒖𝒈 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2026

The final drug product manufacturing segment led the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share.

It is forecasted to continue its dominance in revenue throughout the projected period.

Factors driving this dominance include increased adoption of continuous manufacturing systems for final drug production, a growing number of pharmaceutical companies, and innovations in healthcare infrastructure.

However, the API manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This growth is attributed to the increasing number of approved drugs produced through continuous processes.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

North America held the largest market share in revenue for the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2018, contributing to over one-third of the total market.

It is expected to maintain its leading position in revenue throughout the forecast period.

This is attributed to the well-established infrastructure of the pharmaceutical industry, high adoption of advanced technologies, and the wide availability of advanced pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems in the region.

Conversely, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to sustain the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of advanced pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems, the rise in the number of pharmaceutical com

𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑷𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒚 𝒂𝒕:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6240

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑷𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 :

On the basis of product, the integrated continuous systems segment held more than 60% share in the global market in 2018.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on application, the final drug product manufacturing segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coperion GmbH

GEA Group AG

Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH

Glatt GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Korsch AG

L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝑺𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝑫𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏

𝑴𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑬𝒙𝒐𝒔𝒌𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒐𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-exoskeleton-market-A11183

𝑭𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒖𝒎 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fetal-bovine-serum-market

𝑷𝒆𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peptide-therapeutics-market-A11226