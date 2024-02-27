Challenger Perry Goldberg calls out incumbent Kathryn Barger for changing colors
Barger mailings paint her deep blue to democrats and deep red to republicans. Goldberg cries foul over manipulative messaging.
voters need to be on high alert to political messages designed to manipulate rather than inform”LANCASTER, CA, 93584, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With artificial intelligence increasingly able to target voters based on their preferences, and with voters on both sides of the aisle increasingly isolated from each other in their respective information bubbles, voters need to be on high alert to political messages designed to manipulate rather than inform. In the high-profile race for Los Angeles County Supervisor, a race in which millions of dollars have already been spent, the incumbent Kathryn Barger has gone to great lengths to cultivate a conservative persona to voters in the "red bubble" and a liberal persona to voters in the "blue bubble."
— Perry Goldberg
Challenger Perry Goldberg has been bringing voters together from both sides of the aisle to demand that the candidates show their true colors to everyone. Conservative voters have been outraged to learn that Barger, the Supervisor they thought was a champion of conservatives, is seeking votes based on a liberal platform.
"Regardless of whether you vote for me or for one of the other challengers, it's important that the voters be treated with the respect they deserve. That means that the candidates should be willing and able to say the exact same thing to all voters even if that means losing some votes," Goldberg said. "My approach and messaging is the same for everyone: I'm focused on 'purple' solutions that incorporate wisdom from all parts of the political spectrum, including the most conservative among us. Although 'purple' is certainly not all red, I am the only candidate who would give conservatives a meaningful voice on the Board and who would ensure that the County's policies do not ignore conservative wisdom."
