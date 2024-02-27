Waste Heat Recovery System Market to Reach USD 116.80 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Sustainable Manufacturing Practices
The increasing adoption of waste heat recovery systems is driven by a global commitment to escalating global demand for sustainable manufacturing practices
The Waste Heat Recovery System Market size was valued at USD 56.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 116.80 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030”TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates a promising trajectory for the Waste Heat Recovery System Market, with a current valuation of USD 56.1 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to witness exponential growth, reaching USD 116.80 Billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.
— Sr. Researcher Sushant Kadam
The Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) market is experiencing a significant upsurge driven by a dual imperative: maximizing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. With industries producing substantial amounts of waste heat as a byproduct of their operations, WHRS presents a compelling solution to harness this untapped resource. As regulatory pressure mounts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and optimize energy consumption, industries are increasingly turning to waste heat recovery systems to not only lower operational costs but also to align with sustainability goals. This burgeoning market is characterized by a diverse range of technologies, from organic Rankine cycle systems to thermoelectric generators, each offering unique advantages tailored to specific industrial applications.
Moreover, the Waste Heat Recovery System market is witnessing a transformative shift fueled by advances in materials science and engineering innovation. Emerging technologies such as nanostructured materials and advanced heat exchangers are unlocking new possibilities for more efficient heat recovery and utilization. Additionally, the integration of digitalization and machine learning algorithms enables real-time monitoring and optimization of WHRS performance, further enhancing its economic viability and environmental benefits. As industries embrace these cutting-edge solutions, the Waste Heat Recovery System market is poised for sustained growth, playing a pivotal role in driving the global transition towards a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.
KEY PLAYERS:
• Siemens AG
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
• General Electric
• ABB
• Boustead International Heaters
• Forbes Marshall
• Promec Engineering
• Terrapin
• Wood Plc (Amec Foster Wheeler)
• Climeon
• Bosch Industries
• Kessel GmbH
• AURA GmbH & Co
• Exergy S.p.A.
• IHI Corporation.
Market Report Scope:
A waste heat recovery system is an innovative technology that captures and reutilizes heat from industrial processes, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints. This essential component of sustainable manufacturing finds applications across various sectors, including power generation, cement production, and chemical manufacturing. Industries are increasingly adopting these systems to address environmental concerns, cut energy consumption, and reduce operating costs. The treatment and recovery of industrial waste are pivotal challenges for manufacturing industries. Waste heat recovery systems, including effluent treatment plants and flue gas desulphurization systems, play a vital role in recovering and utilizing heat from wastewater, air, or other products, contributing to overall energy efficiency.
Market Analysis:
Rising environmental concerns globally have spurred countries to adopt waste heat recovery systems, as governments formulate supportive policies and financial measures. Addressing climate change and enhancing energy efficiency are paramount, making waste heat recovery systems crucial for reducing carbon emissions and saving costs. Waste heat recovery systems, designed to capture and reuse industrial process heat, play a crucial role in enhancing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to a greener future.
Segment Analysis:
By Phase: The liquid-liquid phase system dominates the market, driven by demand in petroleum and power industries. This system efficiently recovers waste heat in processes like refining, thermal cracking, and catalytic treatment.
By End-use Industry: The Cement segment exhibits the highest CAGR, fueled by increased construction activities globally, especially in emerging economies like China, India, and Indonesia.
By Application: Preheating applications, known for their efficiency and low fuel use, are popular in furnaces, kilns, and boilers, contributing to increased energy efficiency and reduced fuel costs.
Key Regional Development:
Europe holds a significant market share of approximately 27%, with Germany leading the waste heat recovery system adoption. The European Union's proactive approach towards energy production from waste heat has driven awareness and adoption in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization and a burgeoning construction industry.
Key Takeaway:
Waste Heat Recovery Systems are pivotal in achieving sustainable manufacturing practices.
The Cement industry emerges as a significant end-user, witnessing rapid growth.
Europe dominates the market, driven by proactive government initiatives.
Asia-Pacific experiences the highest CAGR, propelled by urbanization and construction demands.
Recent Developments:
RBC acquired ABB's DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission business for USD 2.9 billion in cash in November 2022.
WSP Global Inc. completed the acquisition of John Wood Group PLC's environment and infrastructure business in September 2022.
ABB Ltd. acquired a minority stake in UK-based climate tech start-up Tallarna Ltd. in November 2022, expanding its energy management portfolio.
