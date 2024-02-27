Abrams Towing Services Receives The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award For Its Excellence In Service
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a driver is a lot of fun. However, there will be situations that are out of control at times. This may be fuel running out or even sudden failure of the vehicle and one might not be able to figure out the reason at times. The individual will definitely need emergency help at these difficult times. This is where the role of a towing company comes in. Even though there are many people available, only a professional and experienced towing service provider can smoothen the process and take your vehicle wherever one need to go with utmost safety. Abrams Towing Services is one such name in the Toronto region. They are actually Canada’s largest towing company with over 160 trucks and 200 employees in Southern Ontario.
Abrams
Abrams Towing Services is recently present with the prestigious 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for being one of the best towing service provider operating in Toronto. They are picked by the meticulous designed 50-Point Inspection by ThreeBestRatedⓇ. “We feel immensely pleased to hear the news and all our hard work throughout the years has helped us achieve the feat”, said the firm.
All About Abrams Towing Services!
Abrams Towing Services has come a long way and have seen the development of the transport industry from the very beginning as it was established way back in 1984. Having nearly 40 years of experience in the field, made them aware of all the extraordinary situations and the best way to handle them. Joey Gagne, the founder, has consistently delivered a wide array of towing services since its inception. The team can do anything from domestic to commercial towing services as they are highly equipped with necessary tools and certified by WreckMaster. Heavy-duty 50-ton wreckers, hydraulic float trailers, light-duty tow trucks, flatbeds, and tri-axle trucks are some of the important emergency vehicles in their line up. DOing all these at an affordable cost makes them the pick of the choices available. Being a ISO 9001:2015 Certified firm, they proudly handle more than 200,000 vehicle tows each year.
In addition, they also provide auto auction services to find the best price for your cars & trucks online. They also feel it's their responsibility to educate people on the basics of safety in these situations. Hence they maintain a blog page on their website and update regular content that is very useful. Also visit their social media handles to see exciting content.
“Abrams towing came quickly and they were very professional. I have a large SUV and the driver had it up and secured on the extra dolly’s so I didn’t have to wait for a flat bed tow. The driver was friendly and very efficient as was the dispatcher. It was a pleasure to deal with Abrams in a stressful situation of having my SUV unexpectedly break down. I would use them again and definitely recommend them,” Marlies S. one who chose them in her emergency!
Specialty Towing, Heavy, Underground, Flatbed, Automobile, Medium, Emergency Roadside Assistance, Light Duty Towing Service, Light, Fleet Services, Recovery, Car & Motorcycle are the services that are covered by Abrams Towing Services. They serve all over Newmarket, Brampton, Hamilton, Ottawa, Mississauga & Windsor. Please contact them whenever you are in the emergency need of help! You can also contact them through +1-800-267-4594. Thery are available 24/7
-
Abrams Towing Services
+1 416-398-2500
info@abrams.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube