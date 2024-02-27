Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting Market : Opportunities For Higher Growth | GES, Freeman, Reed Exhibitions
Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting Market : Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead
Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting Market will witness a 3.5% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest research study released on the Global Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The global Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting market size is expanding at robust growth of 3.5%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 31.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 38.2 Billion by 2029.
Key Players in This Report Include:
GES (United States), Freeman (United States), Reed Exhibitions (United Kingdom), Informa Markets (United Kingdom), Messe Frankfurt (Germany), Messe München (Germany), UBM (United Kingdom), Cvent (United States), GL Events (France), Koelnmesse (Germany). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Clarion Events (United Kingdom), Emerald Expositions (United States), Viparis: Headquarters (France), NürnbergMesse (Germany), ITE Group (United Kingdom).
Definition:
The Exhibition, Convention, and Meeting Market, often referred to as the events industry, encompasses a wide range of activities and services related to planning, organizing, and hosting events, such as exhibitions, conventions, conferences, trade shows, meetings, and other gatherings. These events are typically organized for various purposes, including business, networking, education, promotion, and entertainment.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Corporate Organizations, Public Organizations, NGOs, Others], Product Types [Exhibition, Convention, Meeting] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Virtual and hybrid events gaining popularity, especially in response to global events like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for face-to-face interactions in business.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of emerging markets in developing countries.
Market Restraints:
Market Restraints:

Expansion of emerging markets in developing countries.
Market Challenges:
Market Challenges:

Expansion of emerging markets in developing countries.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Exhibition, Convention, And Meeting market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
