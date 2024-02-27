Unseasonably warm weather allows WVDOH to keep patching potholes

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 22,550 potholes along 3,7780 miles of road. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season.

Asphalt plants in St. Albans, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 26, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.