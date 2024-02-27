Unseasonably warm weather allows WVDOH to keep patching potholes
Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 22,550 potholes along 3,7780 miles of road. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.
Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season.
Asphalt plants in St. Albans, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 26, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.
Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, include:
WV 85 and Riverside Road, Boone County.
WV 4, Clay County.
US 119, US 60, WV 817, WV 622, WV 501, Tuppers Creek Road, Thorofare Road, and Rutledge Road, Kanawha County.
Jerry’s Run Road and Poindexter Road, Mason County.
US 35, WV 869, WV 62, and Clendenin Creek Road, Putnam County.
US 60 and WV 10, Cabell County.
O’Brien Hollow, Doddridge County.
WV 58 and Rock Camp Road, Harrison County.
US 250, State Road Fork, and Pricketts Creek, Marion County.
US 119 and Miracle Run Road, Monongalia County.
WV 7, Preston County.
US 119, Taylor County.
WV 16, Fayette County.
WV 12, Greenbrier County.
WV 122 and WV 12, Monroe County.
WV 20, Nicholas County.
WV 83, McDowell County.
Hackett Ridge Road, Mercer County.
US 19, Raleigh County.
WV 97, Wyoming County.
As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.