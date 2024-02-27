Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,368 in the last 365 days.

Unseasonably warm weather allows WVDOH to keep patching potholes

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 22,550 potholes along 3,7780 miles of road. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season.

Asphalt plants in St. Albans, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 26, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, include:

 

WV 85 and Riverside Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, US 60, WV 817, WV 622, WV 501, Tuppers Creek Road, Thorofare Road, and Rutledge Road, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Poindexter Road, Mason County.

US 35, WV 869, WV 62, and Clendenin Creek Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and WV 10, Cabell County.

O’Brien Hollow, Doddridge County.

WV 58 and Rock Camp Road, Harrison County.

US 250, State Road Fork, and Pricketts Creek, Marion County.

US 119 and Miracle Run Road, Monongalia County.

WV 7, Preston County.

US 119, Taylor County.

WV 16, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

WV 122 and WV 12, Monroe County.

WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 83, McDowell County.

Hackett Ridge Road, Mercer County.

US 19, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

 

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.


You just read:

Unseasonably warm weather allows WVDOH to keep patching potholes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more