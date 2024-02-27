Ford Hill Road, in Hampshire County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, February 26, 2024

BURLINGTON, WV – Ford Hill Road, County Route 53, in Hampshire County, will be closed between Grassy Lick Road and North River Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Monday, February 26, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, to allow for hazardous tree removal and canopy cutting operations. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the Hampshire County Headquarters at (304) 822-4167.
