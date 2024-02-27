Lane Restriction on County Route 21/13, Cecil’s Ridge Road, to Begin Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Page Content

County Route 21, Cecil’s Ridge Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, February 27, 2024, through Tuesday, April 15, 2024, for slip repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speech and expect delays.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 21/13 (Cecil Ridge) to County Route 21 (Robert’s Ridge).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​