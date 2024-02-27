Lane Closure on US 60 Beginning Tuesday, February 27, 2024

There will be a lane closure on US 60 East at milepost 15, approximately 0.01 miles west of County Route 3/3 (Cyrus Creek Road), in Barboursville, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on February 27, 2024, for a safety inspection of Glen Holton Memorial Bridge.



Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​

