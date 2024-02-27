Submit Release
Public meetings scheduled for electric vehicle infrastructure plan

Public informational meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Cross Lanes; Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Morgantown; and Thursday, February 29, 2024, in Shepherdstown to discuss West Virginia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) plan.
 
The federally mandated NEVI Formula Program will provide dedicated funding to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability. The West Virginia Department of Transportation's Division of Highways has developed the "West Virginia EV Infrastructure Development Plan" as required for West Virginia to access this funding. This plan will serve as the state’s road map for investment of NEVI Formula Program funds and will be updated annually.​​​
 
Phase one of the plan would establish charging stations approximately 50 miles apart along the state’s interstate highway system. Phase two would add additional community-based charging stations around the state.
 
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has proposed construction of 15 charging stations along Interstate 64, Interstate 70, Interstate 77, Interstate 79, and Interstate 81.
 
Public meetings will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the Cross Lanes Branch Library; 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Marilla Park Center in Morgantown; and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 29, 2024, at the Shepherdstown Library.
 
For more about West Virginia’s NEVI plan, visit transportation.wv.gov/highways/programplanning/NEVI.​​

