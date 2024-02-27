New labour commissioner takes office

The new Commissioner for the Labour Division of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry Labour and Immigration (MCILI) formally took up post recently.

Brown Penuel Pwai replaced former Commissioner Josiah Manehia who retired in 2021.

The Labour Division is an important Division in the Ministry providing services in five key areas including Employment Services, Industrial Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, International Labour Standards and National Trade Testing and Training.

Mr Pwai served in the Ministry for 16 years serving as the Chief Labour Officer from 2007 to 2023. Prior to joining the Ministry, he served as Senior Administration Officer at the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) in 2006 and served as head of Mathematics Department at Manakwai CHS, Rokera PSS and White River CHS from 1999 to 2003.

Mr Pwai holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Commerce (Management & Public Administration) and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South Pacific (USP). He also holds a Diploma in Teaching (Maths & Business Studies).

Throughout his Public Service career, Brown attended various training programmes and seminars overseas in countries including Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates.

Pwai hails from Heraniesi Village in South Malaita.

ENDS///