Voz Media announces National News Broadcast on Daystar Español
Voz News will air Monday through Friday with a focus on Family Values and helping Latinos accelerate their progress.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VOZ (https://www.voz.us) will begin a one hour news program anchored by veteran News Anchor, Karina Yapor, airing at 6 PM Eastern time Monday-Friday on Daystar Español beginning on March 4, 2024.
Daystar Television Network is in over 2.2 billion homes worldwide reaching over 6.5 billion people worldwide. The newly launched, 100% Spanish-speaking network, Daystar Español, is already reaching approximately 90 million television households across the USA, Central and South America. In addition to local stations and affiliates, Daystar Español is currently available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Latin America, Dish Mexico, and on the Hispasat and SES-6 Satellites.
“We are very excited to welcome anchor Karina Yapor and the VOZ team to Daystar Español,” says Joni Lamb, President of Daystar Television Network. “The rapidly growing, Spanish-speaking community deserves a quality news broadcast that delivers the latest in news that speaks to the issues that matter to their community as well as aligns with their core values. And VOZ does a great job of that.”
Founder and CEO of Voz Media, Orlando Salazar, said “we are grateful that Daystar sees VOZ as a resource to Spanish speakers in our country and around the world in providing news, information and inspiring stories based on family values. VOZ is committed to providing Latinos with a multichannel media network that authentically represents their culture and addresses their specific needs. We will be growing our programming content, beyond our news hour in the weeks ahead.”
In response to the rapid growth of its digital audience, VOZ will soon be launching a new app, podcasts and expanding its strategic partnerships. In the meantime, Voz News can be streamed starting on Monday, March 4, on Voz Media’s YouTube channel (@vozmedia) and via the Daystar Español app. Stay tuned…
Steve Cordon
Voz Media
+1 888-970-0869
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Noticiero Voz News