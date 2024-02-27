Cryogenic Label Printer Market was valued over US$68.452 million in 2022, to experience significant growth
According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the cryogenic label printers market was valued at US$68.452 million in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the cryogenic label printer market during the forecasted period is the increasing demand for cryogenic label printers, which is further influenced by the growth in the number of patients globally. The increasing usage of cryogenic label printers in the lab and research facilities fuels the growth of the demand for the printers. Cryogenic label printers offer superior labels for a wide range of applications in the laboratories, which include the identification of slides, tubes, and specimen containers. Coupled with the increase in demand, the increasing prevalence of diseases and the increasing number of patients in the market give rise to the increase in demand for cryogenic label printers. Personalized testing and sampling have grown along with the increase in the number of patients worldwide.
The importance of critical communication between clinical personnel in laboratories and employees and patients in other healthcare facilities also drives the growth of the cryogenic label printer market. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown a substantial increase in the number of patients from 2019 to 2023. The increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 drove the growth of the cryogenic label printer market during the period, assisting in the creation of vaccines and countermeasures against the pandemic. The World Health Organization states that there were 44.2 million cases of COVID-19 during December 2022. The high prevalence of the pandemic provided the required fuel for the growth of the cryogenic label printer market during the forecast period.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the cryogenic label printer market during the forecasted period. For instance, in January 2022, Epson announced the introduction of the ColorWorks C4000 Compact, which is an on-demand colour label printer that has comprehensive connectivity and dynamic image quality. This product offers businesses an easy solution for adding colour to labelling, further eliminating the cost, hassle and lead time of pre-printed colour labels. The product also offers expanded connectivity and compatibility, improved image quality, increased ink capacity, and remote management tools, and is engineered for markets that require high-resolution image quality, easy connectivity, and durable colour labels, which includes industries such as food and beverage, retail, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.
The cryogenic label printer market, based on adhesive type, is categorised into two types- permanent and removable. The different types of adhesive types include permanent, which has high bonding strength and is difficult to remove once used, and removable, which consists of moderate bonding properties and is removable with ease when not required.
The cryogenic label printer market, based on material, is categorised into two types- plastic and paper. Plastic labels are commonly used for handling material that is compatible with plastic, which can include some chemicals and medicine, whereas paper labels are commonly used for the labelling of food and beverage products.
The cryogenic label printer market, based on end-user, is categorised into four types- healthcare, chemical, electronic, and others. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are one of the major users of cryogenic label printers, due to the increasing usage of labels for identifying samples, test tubes and slides, and medicines.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the cryogenic label printer market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the expansion of the healthcare industry, which further influences the growth of pharmaceuticals and pathological laboratories in the region. Cryogenic label printers are commonly used by laboratories to label samples and research and are known to be used for monitoring laboratory records. Furthermore, the increasing support of the government to increase healthcare facilities and developments in the region drives the growth of the cryogenic label printer market during the forecasted period.
The research includes several key players from the cryogenic label printer market, such as GA International, Diversified Biotech, Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, VWR International, LLC, Shenzhen Ruilisibo Technology Co., Ltd Bel-Art Products, Merck KGaA, and Electronic Imaging Materials, Inc.
The market analytics report segments the cryogenic label printer market using the following criteria:
• By Adhesive Type:
o Permanent
o Removable
• By Material:
o Plastic
o Paper
• By End-User:
o Healthcare
o Chemical
o Electronic
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• GA International
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• Brady
• Diversified Biotech
• VWR International, LLC
• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC
• Bel-Art Products
• Shenzhen Ruilisibo Technology Co., Ltd
• Merck KGaA
• Electronic Imaging Materials, Inc.
