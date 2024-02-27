Workplace Wellness Market is Projected to Experience USD 66.20 Billion Revenue by 2027

Workplace Wellness Market

By type, the health screening & assessment segment dominated the workplace wellness market in 2019.

The global workplace wellness market size was valued at $49.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Workplace Wellness Market by Type (Weight Management & Fitness Services, Nutrition & Dietary Plan, Stress Management Services, Health Screening & Assessment, and Smoking Cessation) and End User (Large-Size Organizations, Mid-Size Organizations, Small-Size Organizations, Public Sector, and NGOs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global workplace wellness industry generated $49.81 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $66.20 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The global workplace wellness market is experiencing growth due to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and greater awareness and adoption of wellness programs by employers. However, the market's expansion is impeded by significant costs to companies. Nonetheless, emerging countries offer untapped potential, presenting new opportunities for growth in the years ahead.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 2027

In 2019, the health screening and assessment segment dominated the global workplace wellness market, accounting for over a quarter of the market share and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to employers' emphasis on preserving employee health and conducting routine tests such as total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, glucose, and body composition assessments. However, the stress management services segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is attributed to an increase in workplace demands leading to elevated stress levels, resulting in anxiety, depression, and headaches.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2019, the large organizations segment dominated the global workplace wellness market, comprising over two-fifths of the market share, and is anticipated to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is projected to witness the swiftest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to the significant workforce size within such organizations and their allocated budgets for employee wellness initiatives. The report also assesses other segments, including mid-size organizations, small organizations, NGOs, and the public sector.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2027

In 2019, North America commanded the largest market share, accounting for over one-third of the global workplace wellness market, and is poised to maintain its leading position in terms of revenue by 2027. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major service providers and advancements in healthcare and medical infrastructure. Additionally, the region sees a notable increase in cancer and chronic disease incidences, further driving revenue generation. However, the LAMEA region is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness among individuals regarding workplace wellness programs and the increased healthcare expenditure in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global workplace wellness market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers workplace wellness market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global workplace wellness market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Fitbit

Novant Health

EXOS

Virgin Pulse

Vitality Health

ComPsych

HealthifyMe

MDVIP

Marino Wellness

WorkStride

