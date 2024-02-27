Gear Pumps Market is estimated to reach US$1,561.29 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.88%
The gear pumps market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% from US$1,118.771 million in 2022 to US$1,561.29 million by 2029.
The gear pumps market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% from US$1,118.771 million in 2022 to US$1,561.29 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the gear pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,561.29 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Gear pumps are a form of positive displacement pump that pumps fluids by meshing several gears that spin within a casing. Gear pumps are noted for their simplicity, dependability, and efficiency; when the gears move, fluid enters the pump's intake and exits through the discharge port.
Gear pumps are widely utilized in industrial and commercial applications including oil and gas, automotive, pulp and paper, and food and beverage. The worldwide gear pump market is predicted to grow due to rising demand for gear pumps from a variety of end-use sectors, as well as continuous technical developments in pump design.
Gear pumps are in high demand in the oil and gas industries due to their critical role in fuel transfer, hydraulic systems, and lubrication, ensuring efficient equipment operation during the extraction, extraction, and refining phases, despite the industries' rapid global expansion.
Gear pumps are critical in the chemical industry, increasing productivity and security in industrial operations. With population expansion and industrialization, the worldwide need for energy and chemicals is growing. Manufacturers in the gear pump industry may capitalize on this need by offering creative and dependable solutions.
For instance, The HY2 Series is a new line of hydraulic aluminum gear pumps and motors that have an aluminum alloy housing, two gear wheels, sleeve bearings, and a cast iron flange with a cover. Because of their dependability and precision, these pumps are highly efficient, quiet, and suitable for both normal and heavy-duty applications. They can be offered in single or multiple units, with a variety of choices.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the gear pumps market during the forecast period. For instance, Shimadzu Corporation has announced the Serenade SRP 300 series of gear pumps, which are designed to reduce noise by up to 30% in industrial vehicles and construction machines. These pumps were sent to major European forklift manufacturers two years ago, as emission control requirements tightened, resulting in a rise in electric-powered forklifts.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-gear-pumps-market
The global gear pumps market, based on different types is categorized into- Internal gear pump, and External gear pump. Internal gear pumps use internal gears (rotors) to pump fluid. These pumps are generally made up of a bigger outer gear and a smaller inner gear that work together to produce suction and discharge fluid. Internal gear pumps are noted for their ability to handle high-viscosity fluids while providing steady, pulse-free flow.
External gear pumps employ two external gears that mesh together to pump fluids. One gear is driven by the motor or engine, while the other gear is driven by the meshing action. External gear pumps are commonly used in applications requiring high pressure and are known for their compact design and simple construction.
The global gear pumps market, based on different applications is categorized into- Oil & Fuel, Paints & Ink, Chemicals, Solvents & Adhesives, and Others. Gear pumps are widely used in the oil and gas sector for transporting oil, gasoline, and lubricants. They are required for pumping a variety of oils, including hydraulic oil, engine oil, gearbox fluid, diesel fuel, and petrol.
Gear pumps are critical in the oil and gas industry for moving oil, petrol, and lubricants, as well as handling various chemicals in the chemical industry. They are used in chemical processing plants to securely and efficiently transport acids, alkalis, solvents, and other chemicals, allowing for the efficient and safe handling of diverse liquids.
Gear pumps are used in many sectors, including manufacturing, construction, and automotive, to handle and transport solvents, adhesives, and sealants. These pumps can pump volatile and sticky fluids reliably, making them ideal for adhesive dispensing and solvent recovery systems.
Asia Pacific is expected to increase at an exponential rate throughout the projected period. The industrialization of countries such as China, India, and Japan is increasing the demand for chemicals and crude oil, among other commodities. China's oil consumption has skyrocketed due to the country's growing automotive fleet.
Asia Pacific's building business is growing at an exponential rate. China has been principally spurred by several innovations in the building sector, both residential and commercial, aided by an increasing economy.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in gear pumps market that have been covered are Del Pd Pumps & Gears Pvt., Gear Pump Manufacturing LLC, Atlas Copco (KRACHT GmbH), Dover Corporation (MAAG Group), McNally Industries (Northern Pump), Rickmeier GmbH, Teral Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc (Tuthill Pumps), Verder Group, and Viking Pump (IDEX Corporation).
The market analytics report segments the gear pumps market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Internal Gear Pump
o External Gear Pump
• By Application
o Oil & Fuel
o Paints & Ink
o Chemical
o Solvents & Adhesives
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Del Pd Pumps & Gears Pvt.
• Gear Pump Manufacturing LLC
• Atlas Copco (KRACHT GmbH)
• Dover Corporation (MAAG Group)
• McNally Industries (Northern Pump)
• Rickmeier GmbH
• Teral Inc.
• Ingersoll Rand Inc (Tuthill Pumps)
• Verder Group
• Viking Pump (IDEX Corporation)
Explore More Reports:
• Solar-Powered Pumps Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/solar-powered-pumps-market
• Global Submersible Pumps Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-submersible-pumps-market
• Vane Pumps Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vane-pumps-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn