Fixed Satellite Services Market valued at US$24.368 billion in 2022, to witness significant growth

According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the fixed satellite services market was valued at US$24.368 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the fixed satellite service market during the forecasted period is the increasing demand for high-speed internet and data. As the demand for high-speed internet connections and data grows, the fixed satellite market is expected to grow at an equal pace as well. The market deals with the provision of communication services via satellites, enabling the transmission of data, video, and voice signals over long distances. The growth in demand for high-speed internet and data is proportionate to the growing number of internet users worldwide. As per ourworldindata.org, the number of internet users displayed a significant increase in growth, from 3.80 billion users in 2018 to 4.70 billion users in 2020. This increase in the number of internet users gives rise to an increased demand for network coverage, internet speed, and data worldwide, further driving the growing need for fixed satellite services in the market.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the fixed-satellite service market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2023, Amazon announced the launch of Project Kuiper, which consists of the launch of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that are linked to a global network of fiber, antennas, and internet connection points on the ground. This project aims the provide fast, affordable broadband connections to communities around the world that are currently unserved or underserved by traditional internet and communication options.
The fixed-satellite service market, based on service type, is categorized into seven types- wholesale FSS, TV channel broadcast, broadband and enterprise network, video contribution and distribution, trunking and backhaul, managed FSS, and others. Fixed-Satellite Service (FSS) supports fixed installations and serves as the backbone for several communication and broadcasting applications since it is dependent on geostationary satellites positioned at approximately 36,000 kilometres above the equator.
The fixed-satellite service market, based on enterprise size, is categorized into two types- small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. All kinds of enterprises make use of FSS due to the increase in productivity and efficiency that comes with high-speed internet and connectivity in the enterprises.
The fixed-satellite service market, based on end-user, is categorized into eight types- government, education, aerospace and defence, media and entertainment, retail, telecom and IT, healthcare, and others.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the fixed-satellite service market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the rising regional population coupled with the increasing internet users in the region. Due to the high growth rate of the population and the increasing advancements in communication technologies, the growth in demand for high-speed internet, network coverage enhancement and data will also display an increase. As per ourworldindata.org, Asia accounts for the highest number of internet users in the world and displays a significant growth in the number of users, which is an increase from 1.95 billion users in 2018 to 2.56 billion in 2020. The increase in internet users coupled with the increase in growth of the regional population propels the growth of the regional demand for fixed satellite services in the market.
The research includes several key players from the fixed-satellite service market, such as Eutelsat Communications, SES SA, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), Telesat Holdings, Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd, Intelsat SA, Hispasat SA, and Telenor Satellite Broadcasting.
The analytics report categorizes the fixed-satellite service market using the following criteria:
• By Service Type:
o Wholesale FSS
o TV Channel Broadcast
o Broadband and Enterprise Network
o Video Contribution and Distribution
o Trunking and Backhaul
o Managed FSS
o Others
• By Enterprise Size:
o Small and medium Enterprise
o Large Enterprise
• By End-User:
o Government
o Education
o Aerospace and Defence
o Media and Entertainment
o Retail
o Telecom and IT
o Healthcare
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
