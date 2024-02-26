Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk

CANADA, February 26 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, in Warsaw, Poland.

As Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its third year, Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Tusk condemned Russia’s ongoing war of aggression, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine. They further expressed their support for President Zelenskyy’s ongoing diplomatic efforts toward a just and sustainable peace.

The prime ministers committed to working together to tackle regional and global challenges, such as regional stability, energy security, and climate change. Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed ongoing close co-operation with Poland in addressing security challenges, including through collaboration in the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and Poland’s contributions to the Canada-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia.

The two leaders looked forward to working together to further deepen bilateral relations, including through enhanced trade and collaboration in the areas of science, technology and innovation, as well as in the nuclear sector. In particular, they looked forward to the signature and ratification of the Canada-Poland Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Tusk reaffirmed their intention to remain in close and regular contact.