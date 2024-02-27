NJ Employment Law Firm Zatuchni & Associates Celebrates 23 Years of Protecting Employees' Rights

The New Jersey employment law firm has reached a new milestone.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a leading employment law firm in New Jersey, is proud to announce its 23rd anniversary of protecting the rights of employees throughout the state. Since 2000, the law firm has been dedicated to providing comprehensive and aggressive legal representation to individuals facing workplace discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the New Jersey community for the past 23 years,” said David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney of Zatuchni & Associates. “We are committed to empowering employees and ensuring they have a voice in the workplace.”

Zatuchni & Associates is known for its personalized attention, responsiveness, and unwavering commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients. The firm's team of experienced attorneys has a proven track record of success, securing numerous favorable settlements and verdicts on behalf of clients.

Over the past two decades, Zatuchni & Associates has become synonymous with high-quality legal representation, specializing exclusively in employment law. The firm has successfully represented clients from various sectors, ensuring fair outcomes in the courtroom against large corporations.

“Zatuchni & Associates is a very knowledgeable, honest, and professional law firm,” said Londie, a former client. “David is kind, patient, and supportive of his clients. He worked diligently to get me a settlement that was more than I expected.”

The firm’s dedication to client satisfaction is evident in the numerous testimonials they have received. Clients consistently praise Zatuchni & Associates for their expertise, compassion, and dedication to achieving justice.

“David Zatuchni represented me in a very emotional and sensitive case,” shared George L., another client. “David’s calm and professional demeanor always reminded me why people need attorneys. He is a master at that. I hands-down recommend this firm at the highest level.”

Zatuchni & Associates is committed to staying at the forefront of employment law. The firm’s attorneys actively participate in continuing legal education and are recognized for their achievements, including Mr. Zatuchni’s designation as a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers rating organization.

“Intelligent, diligent listener, super responsive, deep and broad knowledge, sharp negotiator, master in the legal process… absolutely the one you want in your corner,” said Rob R., another satisfied client. “Above all that, David is an outstanding person who you will be glad you have connected and partnered with.”

The firm's success is also reflected in the several awards and recognitions it has received, including being named Superlawyers from 2012-2014 and 2018-2020.

Zatuchni & Associates focuses on a broad range of employment law issues, including race, age, gender, and disability discrimination, sexual harassment, whistleblower claims, and more. The firm's attorneys are deeply experienced in both state and federal courts, providing aggressive legal representation to achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients.

As Zatuchni & Associates looks to the future, the firm remains committed to its founding principle: ensuring that employees, regardless of their field or income, have access to high-quality legal representation.

For more information, visit https://www.zatlaw.com/about/ or call 609-243-0300.

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

