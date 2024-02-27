PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 Improving healthcare access for the poor, Bong Go praises Super Health Center groundbreaking in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, leading the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, applauded Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte's local government unit (LGU), led by Mayor Cecilia Jalosjos Carreon and Governor Rosalina "Nene" Jalosjos, for its support to enhance the accessibility of government health services to their communities. During the groundbreaking ceremony of Piñan Super Health Center on Thursday, February 22, Go highlighted the critical need for essential healthcare services, particularly in distant and disadvantaged areas, and pointed out the goals of Super Health Centers in meeting these fundamental health requirements. "Ipagpatuloy natin na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap na walang matakbuhan kung hindi ang gobyerno," said Go. "Para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan, napakaimportante po nito dahil iyan po ang kanilang lalapitan po talaga, itong mga government health facilities natin. The more we should support it, the more na mag-invest po tayo sa ating healthcare system," he added. The Super Health Centers will offer various healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, LGU, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. In Zamboanga del Norte, Go advocated for funding 11 Super Health centers. Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, Go extended his assistance to individuals seeking government-backed medical support. He highlighted the availability of Malasakit Centers in the province, situated at Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City, assisting with hospital bills. These Malasakit centers were institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, principally authored and sponsored by Go. According to DOH, around ten million indigent patients have benefitted from the 159 Malasakit Centers established nationwide. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Dapitan City, Jose Dalman, Mutia, President Manuel A. Roxas, Salug, Siocon, and Sindangan. Additionally, he has facilitated the acquisition of ambulances for Mutia and trucks for Katipunan and Mutia. Furthermore, Go has been instrumental in rehabilitating roads in Dapitan City, Godod, Jose Dalman, Liloy, Kalawit, Labason, La Libertad, Sergio Osmeña, and Salug. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. Hindi ko sasayangin ang oras na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako at tutulong po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," he ended.