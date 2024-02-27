PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 REVILLA HAILS PBBM FOR SIGNING "REVILLA LAW" SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. hailed President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos, Jr. after he signed on Monday (February 26) the solon's proposed law that will grant benefits to Filipino octogenarians and nonagenarians, apart from centenarians. Revilla is the principal author of the statute which is the first measure he filed during the current congress. "Taos-puso ko pong pinapupurihan at pinasasalamatan ang ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa pagsasabatas ng ating pangunahing panukala upang amyendahan ang Centenarians Law. Ang matagal na nating ipinapaglaban para sa ating mga lolo at lola ay tuluyan na nating napagtagumpayan!," the veteran lawmaker said. "This was my promise to the Filipino elders and I'm proud to say that I fulfilled it. Sa wakas ay makakasama na rin sa mga mabibigyan ng benepisyo yung iba pa sa kanila, hindi lamang yung mga aabot ng isang daan taong gulang," he added. Under what is now being called as "Revilla Law" in honor of Sen. Revilla, Jr. that championed the measure, all Filipinos reaching the ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95 shall receive a cash gift amounting to P10,000 while those reaching the age of 100 shall continue to receive P100,000. Revilla explained the intent of the new law, saying that it aims to provide cash benefits for Filipino elders at an earlier age so that they would get to enjoy it more. "Layon po ng batas na ito na mapaaga ang pagbibigay natin ng benepisyo para sa ating mga lolo at lola. Hindi na nila kinakailangan pang umabot ng 100 taong gulang para lamang makatanggap ng cash gift galing sa ating pamahalaan. 80 pa lang, bibigyan na natin sila agad. Pagdating ng 85, 90, at 95, bibigyan ulit natin sila. At kung ipagkaloob ng Panginoon na sila ay umabot ng isang daang taon, bibigyan natin sila ng mas malaking halaga bilang pagkilala sa kanilang narating," he said. "Sabi nga, aanhin pa ang damo kung wala na ang kabayo. Kaya hangga't sila ay nabubuhay pa, iparamdam na natin sa kanila ang pagpapahalaga at pagmamahal ng gobyernong ito. At yan ay sa pamamagitan ng maagang pagbibigay ng inaasam-asam nilang pinansyal na regalo. Malaking bagay iyon para sa kanila lalo na't may mga pangangailangan din sila at gastos para sa gamot, vitamins, supplement, pagkain at iba pa," the senator added. To effectively implement the provisions of the Act, an Elderly Data Management System shall be maintained by the National Commission on Senior Citizens. This is to assure that all qualified beneficiaries shall receive the benefits they are entitled to receive. "Kasama sa batas natin ang pagtatatag ng database para masiguro na wala tayong makakalimutang abutan ng benepisyo. With all the things our elders have done for our country, we should assure that they will receive all the honor and benefits they deserve," he detailed. Revilla first filed the measure during the start of 18th Congress in 2019 but failed to become a law despite the solon's effort. "Sabi nga ng isang salawikain ay "Sa hinaba-haba ng prusisyon ay sa simbahan din ang tuloy." Noon ko pa 'to ipinapaglaban. Priority bill ko na ito noong 18th Congress pa lang. And now, after a long and arduous battle for the welfare of our lolos and lolas, it is with beaming pride to say that we have won the fight." Revilla assured the people that the fight for the welfare of senior citizens does not end with the enactment of the law. He bared that he is still pushing for the passage of bills he filed that would directly benefit the senior citizens. The solon also introduced SBN 262 or the "Abot-Kayang Gamot, Bitamina at Gatas para sa Malusog na Senior Citizen Act" that aims to expand the grant of 20% discount and exemption from value added tax currently being enjoyed by senior citizens to include other items such as supplements, vitamins, herbal products, formulated milk, among others. Moreover, he also filed SBN 1573 which seeks to lower the age of those covered by the "Expanded Senior Citizens Act", by bringing the age down to 56 years old. "Hindi dito matatapos ang pagpupursigi natin para mas mabigyan pa ng pagpapahalaga, pagkilala, at pagmamahal ang ating mga lolo at lola. Marami pa tayong panukala na isusulong para maipasa. Simula pa lang ito ng bagong laban - laban para sa tuloy-tuloy na pag-angat ng kanilang kapakanan," Revilla said in closing.