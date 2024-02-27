PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 Fire victims in Butuan City receive immediate aid from Bong Go as the latter pushes for mandatory evacuation centers nationwide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to push for Senate Bill No. 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, which Go co-sponsored and is one of its authors. Stemming from the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill previously filed by Go, this new proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide. "Alam n'yo, napapanahon na po na magkaroon tayo ng maayos na evacuation center sa bawat lugar. Hindi lang po tuwing sunog, kundi tuwing may bagyo, pagputok ng bulkan, lindol o ano pa mang sakuna para komportable, ligtas at mas mabilis makabangon ang apektadong komunidad," he said in a video message during his Malasakit Team's relief effort for fire victims in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte on Thursday, February 22. The distribution of relief was held at the Barangay Limaha Hall, where ten households received financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There was also a select recipient for a pair of shoes. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go, also called as Mr. Malasakit by many due to his compassionate service for the underprivileged. "Ang importante po magtulungan tayo. Sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po mga kapwa Pilipino? Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya," he added. As the head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the public to utilize the Malasakit Center at Butuan Medical Center in the city. The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a legislation he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the centers have helped around ten million Filipinos. There are currently 159 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide. The senator then emphasized advocating for more Super Health Centers nationwide, particularly establishing five in Agusan del Norte. This initiative aims to enhance the accessibility of essential public health services for communities. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There will also be 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. As the leading implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. To further help the province grow and develop amid crises, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of a road connecting the NRJ Masao Port Road to the NRJ Butuan City-Agusan del Norte Logistical Highway, NRJ Butuan City-Malaybalay Road to the NRJ Buenavista-Bunaguit Road, NRJ Malaybalay Road to the NRJ Butuan City-Cagayan de Oro-Iligan City Road, Levee Road to the Mayor Democrito-Las Nieves-Sibagat Road, and NRJ BCIR-Jct Logistical Highways; and the concreting of the Tagabaca farm-to-market road in Butuan City. Other initiatives he supported include the construction of the Las Nieves Bridge and road approaches, as well as the Concepcion Bridge in Brgy. Concepcion, and a revetment along the Cabadbaran River in Brgy. Poblacion 9 in Cabadbaran City.