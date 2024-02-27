Dela Rosa: Opening statement Senate Resolution Nos. 767 and 913 Disappearance of Beauty Queen Catherine Camilon

PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ORDER AND DANGEROUS DRUGS

Opening statement

Senate Resolution Nos. 767 and 913

Disappearance of Beauty Queen Catherine Camilon

Tolentino and Quezon Rooms, 10AM

February 27, 2024 SERVICE, HONOR, and JUSTICE. These are the three words that can be found in the Philippine National Police's Seal and Badge. Nakatahi sa uniporme at nakaukit sa lahat ng tsapa. Tatlong salita na sumasalamin sa sinumpaang tungkulin ng isang pulis. Ito ang nagsisilbing paalala sa kapulisan na ang bawat isa sa kanila ay may pananagutan sa bayan. Nakalulungkot na sa tuwing may ilang mga pulis na nakalilimot ng tatlong salita na aking nabanggit, ang imahe ng buong institusyon ang nababahiran. Noong araw po, kapag may mga batang nawala sa isang pasyalan, agad silang maghahanap ng pulis dahil ito ang bilin ng kanilang mga magulang. Sa paglipas po ng panahon, ang pulis na pinagkakatiwalaan ng ating mga magulang ay naging panakot na sa makukulit na mga bata. Makailang beses na po nating narinig ang mga katagang: "Sige ka, kukunin ka ng pulis!"? Masakit po sa damdamin. Lalo na po sa katulad kong nagsilbi bilang isang alagad ng batas sa mahigit na tatlong dekada. Sa ating mga kasamahan sa PNP, hindi po ba tayo nahihiya na ganito na ang pagtingin sa atin ng ating mga pinaglilingkuran? Gusto ba nating paniwalaan ng karamihan ang kasabihan na "the only good cop is a dead cop"? Hindi tayo papayag niyan. I have always been supportive of the PNP, the institution that I was once given the honor and privilege to lead. However, I will never turn a blind eye to their alleged misdemeanors. My dreams and aspirations to fully reform our PNP have never wavered. Perhaps it is true that "one rotten apple spoils the barrel". But more than weeding out the single person that corrupts the rest of his peers, it is saving our honest and principled police officers that motivates me. Today, we are here once again to investigate alleged abuses and lapses in judgment by our police. We intend to look for accountability but at the same time, in looking, we hope to find some silver lining in all of these sad and unfortunate incidents. We might not be able to find some magic bullet or some divine formula to address all issues surrounding our police officers today. However, it is our hope that we will be effective in reminding our police that their lives are no longer wholly theirs. By virtue of their sworn duty, they have also dedicated their lives to service, honor, and justice for the country.