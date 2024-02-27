Submit Release
Zubiri: Former UN SecGen Ban Ki-moon to address PH Senate

February 27, 2024

The eighth Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, is set to give an address to the Philippine Senate today, 27 February 2024.

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri will be leading the welcome alongside Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, who has filed Senate Resolution No. 929 honoring the South Korean diplomat.

"We are very honored to be welcoming former Secretary General Ban Ki-moon for this historic visit to the Senate," said the Senate President.

Ban, who will be in the Philippines for the Asian Development Bank's Eminent Speakers' Forum, presently chairs the Ban Ki-moon Foundation for a Better Future, the Boao Forum for Asia, the Global Center on Adaptation, and the Global Green Growth Institute, among others.

He served as Secretary General of the United Nations for two consecutive terms, from 2007 to 2016.

He was last in the Philippines in December 2013, visiting Yolanda-hit Tacloban.

