12 Senators clock in perfect attendance, with SP Zubiri leading the group
27 February 2024

In the Senate, every day is a "buckling-down-to-work" kind of day.

This was the statement made by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri as he again extended his streak of perfect attendance in the Senate.

"In my long years as a public servant, I have learned this one important thing: true leadership starts by showing up for the important work for the people. At dito sa Senado, we take that to heart," Zubiri said.

Since the start of the Second Regular Session on July 24, 2023, the Senate Secretariat has recorded no absences from the Senate leadership of the majority - Senate President Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

Nine other senators posted perfect attendance records, including Sens. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Sherwin Gatchalian, Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Risa Hontiveros, Robinhood Padilla, Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Raffy Tulfo, and Cynthia Villar.

"Maganda po ang camaraderie natin sa Senado. Many of us show our commitment to our duty by being here most of the session days. Public service is a reward in itself, but we go to work knowing that our presence and our voices represent the people's interests," Zubiri said.

The Senate President has had perfect attendance since first being elected into the House of Representatives in 1998.

"When I first took my oath in 1998 as Representative of the Third District of Bukidnon, I promised myself that I would be 100 percent devoted to the work and to the people. A large part of that means showing up and engaging in the day-to-day grind of legislation," the Senate leader said.

"So as far as humanly possible, I will continue honoring this commitment, and I thank and salute my colleagues for doing the same," he added.

