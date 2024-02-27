Media Alert: Holocaust Survivor (Charles Middleberg) Short Film Free Screening on Thurs Mar 21, Vorhees, NJ
Holocaust Survivor (Charles Middleberg) Paper Silhouettes -- Short Film Screens for Free on Thurs March 21 at Congregation Beth El, Vorhees, NJ
VORHEES, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT
A String of Pearls, a documentary short film (39 mins) based on a young boy's harrowing escape from the Holocaust during WWII occupied Paris will screen on Thursday, March 21 at Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey.
Illustrated with hundreds of hand-cut paper silhouettes, the film is told with charm, wit, and exceptionally sharp recall through the voice of Charles Middleberg who passed away in December 2023 at the age of 94. "I want to teach children not to hate," said Middleberg who made frequent visits to local schools to share his story of survival.
Trailer of the film is available to watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5YHhWp2Qas
This film will be screened as part of the Eyewitness Testimony Series presented by the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum & Goodwin Education Center.
WHEN & WHERE
Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7pm ET
Congregation Beth El
8000 Main Street, Voorhees, NJ 08043
Free to RSVP: https://www.jcrcsnj.org/testimony
WHO
Available for interviews:
Joseph Brin, Director of A String of Pearls
Helen Kirschbaum, Director of the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum & Goodwin Education Center
To set up interviews, please contact jian@phcollective.co.
WHAT ELSE
About the film -- A String of Pearls: The Small Miracles of Charles Middleberg, is a moving collection of storytelling gems... or pearls, the extraordinary childhood memories of a survivor, then in his nineties. With charm, passion, wit and exceptionally sharp recall, you will be drawn into Charles' childhood stories based in WWII occupied Paris. One viewer described feeling emotions she'd never felt before. The screening of 39 minutes in length will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker/director of Cyclorama Films himself, Joe Brin.
A String of Pearls was produced by Cyclorama Films, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting greater understanding between Jewish and non-Jewish communities in these trying times.
For more information and updates of future screenings, please visit: https://www.cycloramafilms.org/
Jian Huang
pH Collective
email us here
Trailer for A STRING OF PEARLS