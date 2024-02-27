Media Alert: Holocaust Survivor (Charles Middleberg) Short Film Free Screening on Thurs Mar 21, Vorhees, NJ

Charles Middleberg visiting students at Burlington Township Middleschool Poster for A String of Pearls Film still, each scene is meticulously handcrafted out of paper silhouettes by artist/director Joe Brin

Holocaust Survivor (Charles Middleberg) Paper Silhouettes -- Short Film Screens for Free on Thurs March 21 at Congregation Beth El, Vorhees, NJ

I want to teach children not to hate” — Charles Middleberg

VORHEES, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT

A String of Pearls, a documentary short film (39 mins) based on a young boy's harrowing escape from the Holocaust during WWII occupied Paris will screen on Thursday, March 21 at Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Illustrated with hundreds of hand-cut paper silhouettes, the film is told with charm, wit, and exceptionally sharp recall through the voice of Charles Middleberg who passed away in December 2023 at the age of 94. "I want to teach children not to hate," said Middleberg who made frequent visits to local schools to share his story of survival.

Trailer of the film is available to watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5YHhWp2Qas

This film will be screened as part of the Eyewitness Testimony Series presented by the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum & Goodwin Education Center.



WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7pm ET

Congregation Beth El

8000 Main Street, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Free to RSVP: https://www.jcrcsnj.org/testimony



WHO

Available for interviews:

Joseph Brin, Director of A String of Pearls

Helen Kirschbaum, Director of the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum & Goodwin Education Center

To set up interviews, please contact jian@phcollective.co.



WHAT ELSE

About the film -- A String of Pearls: The Small Miracles of Charles Middleberg, is a moving collection of storytelling gems... or pearls, the extraordinary childhood memories of a survivor, then in his nineties. With charm, passion, wit and exceptionally sharp recall, you will be drawn into Charles' childhood stories based in WWII occupied Paris. One viewer described feeling emotions she'd never felt before. The screening of 39 minutes in length will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker/director of Cyclorama Films himself, Joe Brin.

A String of Pearls was produced by Cyclorama Films, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting greater understanding between Jewish and non-Jewish communities in these trying times.

For more information and updates of future screenings, please visit: https://www.cycloramafilms.org/

Trailer for A STRING OF PEARLS