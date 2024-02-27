MPD Searching for Suspects Who Stole Alcohol from Delivery Truck

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are searching for the suspects who stole alcohol from the back of a delivery truck.

On January 4, 2024, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a delivery driver went inside of a business to prepare to unload items in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. While the driver was away from the delivery truck, three suspects took cases of alcohol from the truck.

The suspects can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24001799

###