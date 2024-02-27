Submit Release
Bravo Property Trust Hires Gabi Moshayev

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Property Trust, an affiliate of Bravo Capital and a leading privately held bridge and construction lender with a national presence and expertise in real estate finance, is pleased to announce the addition of Gabi Moshayev as the Chairman of the Bravo Property Trust.

Prior to joining Bravo Capital, Gabi Moshayev served as the CEO and worked on behalf of Harel Finance Alternative Ltd for fifteen years. Harel Insurance is the largest insurance company in Israel and is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Mr. Moshayev worked on establishing the real estate credit investment platform within Harel Alternative. Mr. Moshayev oversaw many investment funds and most recently managed over $2 billion between investment partners, spearheaded overseas activities, and raised funds for private equity and debt investments.

“We are confident that Gabi Moshayev will prove to be a valuable addition, contributing significantly to our continued growth, and ability to deliver exceptional and creative financing to our clients in the years ahead.” said Aaron Krawitz, CEO of Bravo Capital.

Mr. Moshayev stated, “I am excited to join a world-class financing organization, and to lead the next bridge fund.”

For more information about Bravo Property Trust, and Bravo Capital and its services, please visit https://www.bravocapital.com/ or contact (212-729-4962).

About Bravo Property Trust: Bravo Property Trust is a leading bridge and construction financing platform, which has closed along with its affiliates over $800 million in financings.

About Bravo Capital: Bravo Capital is a leading privately held lender specializing in real estate lending, with a focus on multifamily and healthcare properties across the nation. With a national footprint and headquarters in New York City, Bravo Capital offers a wide range of financing solutions, including HUD, mezzanine, and bridge financing.


