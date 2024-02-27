CBP officers dig deeper — discover $2 million worth of meth, cocaine at Tecate POE

TECATE, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Tecate commercial facility discovered over $2 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine concealed in hollowed-out cellophane packages.

CBP officers seized methamphetamine and cocaine hidden within a shipment of resin shelves.

On Thursday, at approximately 8:10 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 56-year-old man, who was the driver of a box truck, with a shipment manifested as resin shelves. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the traveler and truck for further examination.

A non-intrusive inspection was conducted on the truck and its shipment when irregularities were observed by CBP officers. A CBP K-9 enforcement team responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers discovered a total of 66 packages concealed in a compartment inside the shelves. A total of 61 packages contained methamphetamine weighing 1,138.73 pounds. The remaining five packages were cocaine-filled and weighed 24.69 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $2,012,300.

“Our CBP officers possess the ability to adapt, anticipate, and eventually uncover even the most cunning tactics,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “Regardless of the size of the conveyance or concealment method, our officers are keen at discovering even the most minute inconsistencies.”

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. CBP officers seized the truck and narcotics.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

