Leading Surf And Outdoor Brands Ready For The Ultimate Beachfront Consumer Expo
Surf and Outdoor Gear Experience Headed to Huntington Beach, California, April 27 & 28, 2024
New experiences like SURFscape bring new opportunities to inspire and get people in the water and the outdoors.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA) is gearing up for its second annual SURFscape event, the premier outdoor consumer experience focused on surfing and related outdoor activities. The beachfront expo will be held in Huntington Beach, California April 27th to 28th, 2024. The marquee two-day beachfront event will feature leading surf and outdoor lifestyle brands showcasing their innovative products to consumers in an exciting, interactive, and immersive setting.
— Vipe Desai, Executive Director
“The surf market is one of the most creative and innovative industries in the world,” said Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA) President Paul Naude. “We’re thrilled to bring all these incredible brands and amazing products to the beach where consumers can experience them firsthand. Once someone catches the wave and surf stoke, they’re a surfer and surf product buyer for life. We’re looking to grow the market with this unique consumer-facing experience in a way that’s never been done before.”
SURFscape will feature more than 100 leading surf brands on the beach in an invigorating outdoor, open-space experience. The immersive beachside expo will attract thousands of passionate consumers to interact with these amazing brands and experience hands-on gear testing. In addition to learning more about surf products, SURFscape will feature something for almost everyone – including surfboard and wetsuit demos, van life exhibits, health and wellness experiences, a surfboard shapers village, art gallery, advocacy oasis, a storyteller’s stage, food trucks, and much more.
In addition, sustainability and environmental solutions will be on full display for attendees to learn about industry efforts to protect our oceans and outdoor environment.
“There is a huge opportunity in the surf and outdoor market to actually get consumers down to the beach and have them experience these products where they actually use them,” said Vipe Desai, SIMA Executive Director. “New experiences like SURFscape bring new opportunities to inspire and get people in the water and the outdoors.”
Don’t miss out on Southern California’s emerging brand and product experience. SURFscape is an open space concept - brands will bring the pop-up tent experience to showcase, demo, and sell products.
SURFscape will take place along the coastline of Huntington Beach, making it the perfect place for consumers, members of the media, bloggers, and influencers to put the latest gear to the test in the surf, on the beach, and coastal trails of one the most vibrant regions of the California coast.
For more information, visit SURFscape.com
About SIMA
The Surf Industry Members Association is the surf industry’s non-profit, member-owned trade association representing surf apparel and accessories manufacturers, board builders, retailers, reps, suppliers, media, and professional service companies joined together as a unified force to grow the surf industry through fearless innovation and stoke. From research to sustainability, environmental policy, best business practices, education, humanitarian support, cost-saving solutions, industry awards, and to trade show relations, SIMA is committed to a strong and healthy industry by helping its members thrive.
Vipe Desai
Surf Industry Members Association
+1 949-243-6400
email us here
2023 SURFscape recap video