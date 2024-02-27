Interposer and Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Companies - SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) are the Key Players

Chicago, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interposer and fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) market size is expected to be valued at USD 35.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 63.5 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2029. Market participants have adeptly addressed rising advanced packaging demands in diverse industries, extending their global reach through strategic growth approaches like introducing new products, fostering collaborations, establishing alliances, forging partnerships, and expanding their operations.

Key players operating in the interposer and fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) market are

Samsung (South Korea),

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan),

SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea),

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),

Amkor Technology (US),

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US),

GlobalFoundries Inc. (US),

United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan),

JCET Group Co., Ltd. (China) and

Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd (Taiwan)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (TSMC) is a leading semiconductor foundry engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of integrated circuits (ICs) and related products. In packaging and testing services, the company offers 3D fabric design solutions, which include TSMC-SoICTM (System on Integrated Chip) for 3D chip stacking and 2.5D advanced packaging to drive greater system performance. These products are used in a variety of end markets, including smartphones, high-performance computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and digital consumer electronics.

Samsung (South Korea)

Samsung is engaged in the development of hardware devices, services, apps, semiconductor technology, etc. It is also a manufacturer of consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions. The company’s DS segment includes Memory, Foundry, and LSI (Semiconductor) systems, 3D IC packaging, as well as display devices such as LCD and OLED (DP) panels.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is one of the leading providers of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The company provides solutions for IC packaging, materials, and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), as well as front-end engineering tests, wafer probing, and final tests. The Electronics Packaging Technology and Manufacturing Service business segments offer a full range of semiconductor testing services, including Package and module design, chip packaging (or assembly), multi-chip assembly, micro and hybrid module assembly, memory assembly.

