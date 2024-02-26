Governor Abbott Announces Over $713,000 In Career Training Grants To Three Central Texas Schools

TEXAS, February 26 - February 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced three Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $713,000 were awarded to three schools in the Temple area by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping schools purchase and install equipment to initially train over 600 students for high-demand occupations including welding, licensed vocational nursing, and medical assistance.

“Texas remains the best state for business thanks to our continued investment in our growing workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “With these JET grants, more Texans will be equipped with the advanced skills they need to progress in their careers and fill high-demand jobs in the growing Texas economy. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with Central Texas schools to invest in Texas students as we continue to build a brighter economic future for our entire state."

“The Texas economy continues to be number one in the nation, and with that growth comes increased demand for high-skill occupations,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants expand opportunities for Texans who want to create a career pathway that helps them achieve and maintain economic prosperity.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Temple College.

The three JET grants include:

Academy Independent School District (ISD): a $192,850 grant to train 150 students in welding, soldering, cutting, brazing, and farm equipment mechanics in partnership with Temple College.

Robinson ISD: a $188,887 grant to train 185 students as medical assistants in partnership with McLennan Community College.

Temple ISD: a $331,346 grant to train 290 students as licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Temple College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.