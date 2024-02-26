READ E-Newsletter – Q1 2024

Aloha,

We are pleased to introduce the new quarterly newsletter of the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) of the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, READ Insights.

Our division compiles and interprets a range of economic data essential for informed decision-making across the state. From detailed monthly visitor statistics that shape our understanding of the State’s tourism sector to labor and employment trends that inform workforce development, our reports provide in-depth economic insight. The READ team also produces research dashboards and maintains two interactive data warehouses. These reports, statistics, and studies are invaluable to policymakers, businesses, and community leaders, aiding in strategic planning and policy formulation.

READ Insights highlights various publications, enhancing understanding and fostering informed discussions about Hawaiʻi’s economic future. Below is a sampling of recent and ongoing reports we have issued.

Mahalo for your support and interest in the work of READ. We look forward to sharing our insights and data If you are interested in our data and analyses, you can sign up to be on the list so that we can send you the data and reports when released. Signing up and receiving data is free of charge at the link below: DBEDT Research and Economic Analysis Division (list-manage.com)

Warm regards,

Dr. Eugene Tian

Administrator, Research and Economic Analysis Division

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism