Drivers should prepare for winter conditions throughout south coast of B.C.

CANADA, February 26 - While spring may be just around the corner, people are reminded to be ready for winter conditions this week throughout the south coast region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, with a wintry mix of precipitation expected from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

This mix of rain and snow could affect the Tuesday afternoon commute in the Lower Mainland. Drivers should ensure vehicles are properly equipped for winter conditions, including having winter or snow-rated tires in good condition.

The Province’s maintenance contractors will be out in full force applying brine and abrasives and clearing any accumulations of snow. In the Lower Mainland, the cable-collar systems on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges will be in operation as necessary.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travellers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

