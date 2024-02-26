Governor Cooper Honors UNC Field Hockey Team, 2023 NCAA Field Hockey National Champions

NORTH CAROLINA, February 26 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper honored the University of North Carolina Field Hockey Team for winning the 2023 NCAA Field Hockey National Championship.

“This Tar Heel team demonstrated a fierce determination and skill in their run to the NCAA Field Hockey National Championship,” said Governor Cooper. “Coach Matson and her team are inspiring, and I am excited to honor them today.”

“We’re proud to represent the State of North Carolina, so celebrating our 2023 National Championship with Governor Cooper is a great honor for all of us,” said head coach Erin Matson. “It’s especially meaningful since we won this title in our state, on our home turf in Chapel Hill. We appreciate the Governor taking the time to meet with us, and we thank him for his support of intercollegiate athletics. Go Heels!”

“Watching our Field Hockey program win its 11th national title in Chapel Hill was outstanding – and having the opportunity to celebrate it with Governor Roy Cooper is a great honor,” said UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “This is a talented, dedicated and memorable group of Tar Heels, and we are proud of the way they have represented not only our University, but also our state.”

At the event, the Governor signed a proclamation proclaiming February 26 as a day in recognition of the 2023 UNC Field Hockey Team. Event attendees included the UNC Field Hockey Team, head coach Erin Matson, UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, UNC Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts, and youth field hockey players from across the state.

The 2023 UNC Field Hockey Team won the national title matchup over Northwestern in a penalty shootout. This is UNC Field Hockey’s 11th national championship overall and 5th in the past six years. The championship made head coach Erin Matson the youngest Division I coach to win a national title.

Read the Proclamation here.

###