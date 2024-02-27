Bitterroot Bio and Biotheus Announce Research Collaboration to Develop Bispecific Proteins in Cardio-Immunology

Collaboration aims to discover novel bispecific proteins targeting immune modulators and inflammatory pathways implicated in cardiovascular disease

PALO ALTO, Calif., and ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitterroot Bio, a leader in innovative treatments for cardiovascular diseases, and Biotheus, a pioneer in monoclonal and multi-specific antibody design, today announced a multi-year research collaboration agreement. This partnership will explore innovative approaches to modulate the immune system and regulate inflammatory responses, which play key roles in the progression of a wide range of cardiovascular diseases.



This collaboration combines Bitterroot Bio's expertise in cardiovascular medicine and biology with Biotheus' advanced capabilities in designing novel protein therapeutics. Together, the companies will focus on discovering and developing medicines that may offer new hope for patients suffering from atherosclerosis and other life-threatening cardiovascular conditions.

Pavan Cheruvu, MD, CEO of Bitterroot Bio, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Biotheus to leverage their cutting-edge antibody design technology. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our quest to develop innovative treatments that can fundamentally change the way cardiovascular diseases are treated."

Xiaolin Liu, PhD, CEO of Biotheus, added, "Joining forces with Bitterroot Bio is an exciting opportunity for Biotheus to apply our expertise in bispecific and multi-specific antibody development towards addressing critical needs in cardiovascular medicine. We are confident that this collaboration will lead to breakthroughs that benefit patients worldwide."

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will engage in joint research and development with a goal of nominating product candidates for further development in preclinical and clinical studies.

About Bitterroot Bio

Bitterroot Bio is a pioneer in the emerging field of cardio-immunology, which investigates the interplay between the immune system and cardiovascular health. Bitterroot Bio’s research discoveries have uncovered critical roles that immune cells and modulators of inflammation play in the initiation and progression of cardiovascular disease. Our ultimate goal is to provide new hope to those suffering from cardiovascular diseases by transforming the way these diseases are treated.

For more information, please visit https://www.brbio.com

About Biotheus

Biotheus is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of novel antibodies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with oncology and inflammatory diseases worldwide. Since its inception, Biotheus has established several innovative platforms for antibody discovery. With an experienced R&D team, Biotheus has built a differentiated product pipeline with programs at various stages.

For more information, please visit https://www.biotheus.com

