The Bad Day Group, LLC Announces the Release of The Bad Day Book Volume 1
A Funny Collection of Bad Day Experiences Shared from Every Corner of the World.RIVERTON, UTAH, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bad Day Group, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of The Bad Day Book Volume 1; the first installment of a new series that ventures into a universal theme we can all relate to — bad days. Breaking free from conventional storytelling, The Bad Day Book follows the up-and-coming concept of the meme-oir. A skillful combination merging the levity of memes with the authenticity of memoirs.
Blurring the lines between motivational and anti-motivational, this 300-page collection invites you to share in the comically disastrous experiences narrated by voices worldwide. This humor-filled compilation provides an out-of-the-box approach to survive life through laughter and finding the highs hidden amongst our lows.
The Bad Day Book Volume 1 is sold through various book retailers, including The Bad Day Book Website, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart. It is available in both paperback and eBook formats.
“As the saying goes, ‘misery loves company,’ which is good, because one thing we all have in common is having bad days. We aren’t alone. We can be miserable together. Or… we can laugh. As I have gotten older, become a wife and a mother, lived with two sons dealing with complicated medical issues; I have realized how often we make our lives more miserable that they need to be. Some days truly are terrible, but some bad days are just funny experiences hidden for us to find. Life is hard enough; we don’t need to make it any harder than it already is. It is time to realize it is okay to laugh, and just maybe, life isn’t so bad after all.” -Amilee Weaver Selfridge, Editor
About The Bad Day Group, LLC: The Bad Day Group. LLC is a publisher of family-friendly books. Its flagship series, The Bad Day Book, provides funny and inspiring stories relatable to any reader. The mission is a reminder that we all face challenges, but with laughter and resilience, we can make it through.
