AngioDynamics and Immunophotonics Announces Partnership to Explore the Power of Immunotherapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a global provider of medical devices, and Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on immuno-oncology, are pleased to announce a partnership that will combine use of Immunophotonics’ lead clinical asset, IP-001, and AngioDynamics’ ablation devices to explore the power of ablation in combination with immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.
Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that is commonly used to kill tumor cells at a local site within the body. Immunotherapy, a type of cancer treatment that uses the body's own immune system to fight cancer, has shown promising results in recent years, although there is a significant need for more effective and accessible methods of delivering such treatment. This partnership between AngioDynamics and Immunophotonics will generate crucial data in support of a novel approach to cancer treatment that has the potential to improve patient outcomes following routine tumor ablation treatments. The combination of Immunophotonics' investigational drug IP-001 with AngioDynamics' cutting-edge ablation devices is intended to transform a local tumor ablation into a systemic immunotherapy, thereby reducing recurrence rates and improving overall survival. The efficacy of this combinational treatment will be evaluated through clinical trials, including a trial that will be conducted in collaboration with Cancer Center Amsterdam at Amsterdam University Medical Center (Amsterdam UMC) in the Netherlands.
Dr. Martijn Meijerink, Professor of Interventional radiology at Amsterdam UMC, remarked, “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for my team at Amsterdam UMC to play a key role in pioneering a novel approach to interventional radiology. We look forward to seeing the results of this partnership and the positive impact it may have on patients at our institution and around the world."
Laura Piccinini, AngioDynamics SVP/GM Global EVT Division & International said, “I am very excited that AngioDynamics and Immunophotonics will now partner collaboratively to support the generation of important data at clinical trials at Amsterdam UMC. These important trials will only enhance clinicians and their patient’s treatment options. Our company goals and morals align completely and partnering with this innovative organization will only enhance our contribution to the healthcare sector, allowing clinicians to treat patients with confidence.”
"We are excited to partner with AngioDynamics to further expand the potential of IP-001, a novel immune stimulant designed to complement routine tumor destruction techniques, such as tumor ablation, and activate the body’s natural defense against solid tumor cancers,” remarked Immunophotonics CEO Lu Alleruzzo. “This partnership is a significant step toward advancing the emerging field of Interventional Immuno-OncologyTM and provides physicians with a novel approach to improving the efficacy of their routine radiation or tumor ablation procedures. We look forward to leveraging the combined expertise and innovative technologies of both companies to drive further development of IP-001 in the clinic.”
About AngioDynamics, Inc.
AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life. The company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent, multimodal immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with intratumoral injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active cancer immunotherapy, also known as an abscopal effect. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.immunophotonics.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “expects,” “reaffirms,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “optimistic,” or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of the company to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of either company’s technology or assertions that such technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of each company to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions (including inflation, labor shortages and supply chain challenges including the cost and availability of raw materials), the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of each company to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of each company to obtain regulatory clearances or approval of its products, or to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in SEC filings. Neither AngioDynamics nor AngioDynamics assumes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
AngioDynamics and the AngioDynamics logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of AngioDynamics, Inc., an affiliate or subsidiary. Immunophotonics, the Immunophotonics logo, and “Interventional Immuno-Oncology” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Immunophotonics, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
