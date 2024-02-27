Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Announces New Doc "Wild Rescue: A Second Chance at a Wild Life" Presented in IMAX®

An orphaned bobkitten (term for a baby bobcat) in care. Photo courtesy of SBWCN An SBWCN staff member feeds pelicans during the pelican crisis in 2022. The exact cause remains unknown. Photo courtesy of the SBWCN This was an orphaned kit (which is what you’d call a baby) striped skunk. They are being syringe fed formula and will remain in care until they’re old enough to return to the wild. Photo courtesy of SBWCN

SBWCN & Acclaimed filmmaker Ian Shive Team Up to Showcase Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in New Documentary

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network and award-winning filmmaker Ian Shive (Hidden Pacific IMAX 3D, discovery+ The Last Unknown, Shark Week) are pleased to announce a groundbreaking new giant screen film "Wild Rescue: A Second Chance at a Wild Life," presented in IMAX®. The documentary will offer audiences a vivid exploration of SBWCN's pioneering work in wildlife rehabilitation, telling compelling stories of the animals and people behind the rescue efforts while forming a stirring call to action for the protection of local wildlife and the importance of conservation across the country.

"Wild Rescue" offers audiences a vivid exploration of SBWCN's pioneering work in wildlife rehabilitation, featuring the newly built, state-of-the-art wildlife hospital that stands as a beacon of hope for over 3,500 animals annually. Through breathtaking visuals, the film captures the essence of the Santa Barbara region, including Channel Islands National Park and its vibrant marine life, while spotlighting the dedication of veterinarians, volunteers, and community members who work tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured or abandoned wildlife back into their natural habitats.

The film not only narrates the compelling stories of the animals and people behind the rescue efforts but also serves as an educational platform to raise awareness about local wildlife and the importance of conservation across the country. The work of SBWCN is a shining example of what any community, anywhere in the world can achieve for their local environment. SBWCN's commitment to educating the public about our coexistence with wildlife and the impact we can have on their survival is at the heart of "Wild Rescue."

As part of a broader initiative to promote wildlife conservation through education, both locally and nationally, "Wild Rescue" aligns with SBWCN's mission and long term vision, aiming to inspire action and foster a deeper connection between the community and the natural world.

“The type of work we do at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network to rescue wildlife is undertaken by people and organizations around the world. We are excited to amplify the work of wildlife rehabilitation in our community and beyond.” said Ariana Katovich, Executive Director of Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

The full-length film is anticipated for a Spring 2025 release and will be directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Ian Shive (Hidden Pacific IMAX® 3D, discovery+ The Last Unknown, Shark Week). Shive believes that “The place we all understand and interact with the most is the one we call home. By actively participating in efforts to improve our individual communities we have a fighting chance to greatly improve our entire planet, one neighborhood at a time.”

The premiere of the film's trailer will be at the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Film Expo, set to take place March 11-13, 2024, at the AMC City Walk IMAX Theater in Universal City. This event marks a significant milestone for SBWCN as it showcases its first-ever large format film, fully mastered for IMAX® 2D, highlighting the organization's critical wildlife rescue efforts in the Santa Barbara region and beyond.

For more details about the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, please visit SBWCN.org.

++