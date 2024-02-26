Miami, FL - Ibogaine by David Dardashti Suggests Theory Behind the Theory

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental health advocate David Dardashti has suggested that the month of March may be the most effective time to undergo Ibogaine treatment.

Ibogaine Treatment Dardashti, founder of the Ibogaine Center in Miami, believes that the month of March may be the most effective time to undergo this treatment due to the alignment of electric currents. His theory is based on the flow of electric currents during the month of March, which he believes cause the Earth’s electric fields to be more stabilized, allowing individuals to develop a stronger intuition. "My research suggests that the Ibogaine treatment may be more effective in March", says Dardashti. "I believe this is due to the Earth's electric fields being more stabilized during this time. It allows individuals to develop a stronger intuition, which can help them in their recovery process." While more research is needed to establish if there's a significant difference in the efficacy of the treatment, Dardashti's suggestion brings a new perspective to the potential benefits of this alternative therapy.

The Ibogaine Center provides a comprehensive treatment plan to help individuals recovering from addiction. To learn more about the Ibogaine treatment, please visit www.ibogaineclinic.com

Gavriel Dardashti

+17869301880

gavriel@ibogaineclinic.com

