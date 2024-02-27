COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS TO EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA
MBA Graduate to Lead the East Central Georgia College HUNKSAUGUSTA, GA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location to East Central Georgia on February 28th
Located at 3001 McCrary Court, Suite 1 Evans, GA 30808, the East Central College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
"A desire to chart my course in life and be more in control of my own (and my family’s) destiny is what led me to business ownership. I earned an MBA in 2020 and it ignited a passion for owning my own business that I hadn’t discovered before,” said Aaron Henson, Franchise Owner of the East Central Georgia College HUNKS. “It is my dream to show my daughter what entrepreneurship looks like. People equate home ownership with the ‘American Dream’, but I think business ownership is the real American Dream. The opportunity to create something, earn from it, and hopefully leave a legacy. “
Franchise owner Aaron Henson will lead the East Central Georgia College HUNKS team in serving Augusta and the city's neighboring areas including Evans, Martinez, and North Augusta.
“I realized I wasn’t interested in any business where I would BE the business. A franchise consultant told me about College HUNKS, and I was immediately hooked,” said Aaron. “It’s simpler than many other businesses to scale and grow. And ultimately, my vision is that I will eventually have all the right people in place to run the business and I can spend my time working on the business, rather than in it. I saw that potential with College HUNKS from the very beginning. And who can resist the branding!”
"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Henson to our team and to have his support in growing our brand in East Central Georgia. He has the drive of a true business owner and can propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job
completed. The East Central Georgia HUNKS team is hoping to give back by donating unwanted items that are salvageable that are transported by the team. The team is aiming to donate 60% of all items and those items will go to organizations such as Goodwill, Habitat Restore, Salvation Army, etc.
For more information about the East Central Georgia HUNKS, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/augusta/ or call 706- 710-2820.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 850-789-0608
email us here