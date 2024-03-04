Transform E-Books into Physical Touch Feel Gifts, Mailed with Greetings Cards, A Digital Revolution
This incredible tale: Stories of Mary - The Mother of Jesus Christ, delves into the life of a historical figure, urging readers to reflect, question, and find inspiration in her transformative journey”LOS ANGELES, CA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing Digital Literature with Innovative Tangible Elements – The Challenge: Full Color Smart Plastic Cards for Sending E-Books as Gifts.
— By Morris Ferrari - Founder - Crowdfunding Project in Kickstarter Platform
In an era where the realms of digital advancement seamlessly merge with a profound affection for literature, we are thrilled to unveil the debut of "Stories of Mary" by Morris Ferrari, a pioneering literary venture that reshapes the intersection of digital convenience and the satisfaction of physical touch upon receiving a gift derived from classic reading experiences.
This avant-garde project introduces a groundbreaking concept: colorful plastic cards, shaped like standard credit cards and akin to gift cards, which not only offer a portal to an extraordinary and powerful digital tale but also emerge as coveted collectible items (affordably priced), enhancing the reader's journey in a manner that is both advanced and deeply nostalgic.
At the heart of "Stories of Mary" lies an innovative notion that blends the simplicity of e-books with the physical pleasure of holding a gift upon receipt. These cleverly designed cards feature a secure download key on their back, granting readers the ability to access their digital content on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. The "Magic Touch" of receiving an unforgettable gift is not replaced by a mere "Cold Link" of a conventional e-book; the tangibility of a physical item is unforgettable and irreplaceable.
Morris Ferrari's touching book, "Stories of Mary," adeptly meets the modern reader's desire for ease and accessibility while reigniting the joy of collecting and exchanging stories in a tangible format.
Beyond its innovative reading format, "Stories of Mary" extends an immersive experience that invites readers to dive deep into themes of empathy, courage, and faith, as portrayed through Mary's odyssey. This narrative serves as a call to reflection and action, nurturing a deeper understanding and connection with the spiritual values that shape our lives.
Please visit us at Kickstarter Crowndfunding at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/storiesofmarymorris/stories-of-mary-the-mother-of-jesus-christ or Visit us too at https://morrisferrari.com/
Furthermore, "Stories of Mary" breaks new ground in sustainable and ethical consumption. The use of durable colored plastic cards reflects a commitment to reducing the environmental footprint commonly associated with traditional publishing, appealing to readers conscious of their ecological impact. This initiative also redefines the art of gifting. By combining these cards with greeting cards for various celebrations, such as Christmas, Thanksgiving, Independence Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, International Women's Day, Birthdays, and more, "Stories of Mary" elevates the act of gifting to a memorable and meaningful exchange. It transcends the mere act of giving a book; it is an offering of lasting value, a token of appreciation that can be cherished and displayed.
"Stories of Mary" by Morris Ferrari is not just innovative; it epitomizes the transformative potential of innovation to bridge the digital gap and the longing for a tangible connection. It heralds a significant leap forward in literature and reader engagement, set to redefine the ways in which stories are shared and valued.
We invite you to join this extraordinary journey, where tradition and innovation intersect, and each gift becomes a timeless symbol. Morris Ferrari embarked on this journey with boldness and tenacity, overcoming financial obstacles with creativity and persistence. Opting for Kickstarter as his crowdfunding platform, he scheduled his project to begin during Easter week (pre-sales start on 03/28), initiating an opportune venture to garner support on 03/01/2024. He now seeks the collaboration of media professionals to promote and disseminate his revolutionary concept of tangible digital books (e-books) that revive the sensory pleasure of touch and even the aroma of a quality book through "Stories of Mary - The Mother of Jesus Christ."
