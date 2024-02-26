Xtant Medical to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that Sean Browne, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time in Boston.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website or through the conference site by using the link below:

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website at www.xtantmedical.com following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical’s mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

