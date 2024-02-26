GeneDx to Participate in 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Submit Release
STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that company management will participate in the Cowen Healthcare Conference from March 4-6 in Boston, MA. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx
At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. It all starts with a single test. For more information, please visit www.genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

GeneDx Investor Relations Contact: Investors@GeneDx.com

GeneDx Media Contact: Press@GeneDx.com


