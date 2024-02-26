Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 29, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration Link: Click here to register

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of Smart Living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, control, and security solutions to residential and commercial end customers worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. In addition to products, the company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:

Danielle Karr

Director, Public Relations & Events

Danielle.Karr@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Group

(949) 574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com