HWH International Inc. Acquires Café in South Korea, Unveiling Second Hapi Cafe Outlet

Bethesda, MD, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (“HWH”) (Nasdaq: HWH) proudly announces the acquisition of a café in Seocho-gu, South Korea, marking the launch of its second Hapi Cafe outlet in South Korea.



HWH is delighted to reveal its latest acquisition of a café nestled in the heart of Seocho-gu, South Korea. This strategic move signifies HWH's dedication to providing unique and welcoming spaces where people can gather to savor food, coffee, and experiences. These cafes are a significant driver of our Health, Wealth, and Happiness vision to offer delicious and nutritious food and beverages to our customers and provide a platform where we can roll out lifestyle products, further enriching their experience.

The café, set to be transformed into HWH's second Hapi Cafe outlet in Republic of Korea, is situated in a prestigious French upmarket neighborhood and boasts an inviting outdoor terrace. The café will offer a range of healthy food options, including keto and plant-based dishes, as well as functional coffee. In addition, we provide a co-working space for our customers, creating an inviting environment conducive to both work and relaxation.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this café and the launch of our second Hapi Cafe outlet in Republic of Korea," said Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of HWH. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to deliver valuable offerings and experiences to both our members and the general public. This further solidifies our presence in the South Korean market."

HWH is looking forward to a promising future, staying true to its commitment to quality, health, and customer satisfaction. HWH remains dedicated to exploring new opportunities that align with its core values.

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by representatives of HWH and its affiliates, from time to time may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. HWH’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding HWH’s continued growth and expansion and its ability to deliver value to customers and investors, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by HWH with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 31, 2023, and those that are included in any of HWH’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of HWH and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. HWH undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

