Manchin Announces $952k For Three Research Projects At West Virginia University

February 26, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $952,638 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support research into mathematical equations, the impacts of droughts on ecosystems, and familial connections leading to individuals entering scientific fields.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased NSF is investing more than $950,000 in these three initiatives, which will help advance our understanding of differential equations, the impacts of droughts, and the influence that community and family ties have on individuals pursuing careers in the sciences,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: