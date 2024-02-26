Manchin Announces $952k For Three Research Projects At West Virginia University
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $952,638 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support research into mathematical equations, the impacts of droughts on ecosystems, and familial connections leading to individuals entering scientific fields.
“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased NSF is investing more than $950,000 in these three initiatives, which will help advance our understanding of differential equations, the impacts of droughts, and the influence that community and family ties have on individuals pursuing careers in the sciences,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $371,990 – West Virginia University: "REU Site: Undergraduate Research in Applied Analysis”
- This funding will support training ten students per year in applied analysis and partial differential equations research.
- $328,317 – West Virginia University: “Collaborative Research: Understanding the impacts of an ongoing megadrought: Synthesizing the role of soil moisture in driving ecosystem fluxes from site to regional scales"
- This project will enhance our ecological understanding of how drylands have been impacted by droughts.
- $252,331 – West Virginia University: "Family of Origin, Geographic Constraints, and Career Intentions of Graduate Students in the Sciences"
- This project will examine how family and community ties potentially influence and restrict the ability of individuals to enter and stay in academic science.
