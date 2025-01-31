Mobility City Holdings Brings on Craig Kreakie as VP Franchise Performance Adding Depth to It's Operations Team

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Diane Baratta, CEO, Welcomes Craig Kreakie, VP Franchise Performance, to the Mobility City Team Craig Kreakie, VP Franchise Performance, introduced by Vincent Baratta, COO Mobility City Holdings,, at the Annual Franchise Owners Meeting

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc. , the premier franchise system in the mobility equipment market for wheelchairs, powerchairs, scooters, and more, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Kreakie as the Vice President of Franchise Operations. Craig brings over 20 years of related experience in the home medical products business with a proven track record of driving sales, productivity and profitability to his new position."We are thrilled to have Craig part of the leadership team at Mobility City Holdings," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "His strategic mindset and passion for excellence make him a valuable leader at Mobility City." said Diane."Craig will oversee the operational structure of our entire franchise network, ensuring consistency and adherence to corporate standards and best practices. His focus will be on driving revenue growth, expanding profits, and optimizing processes to fuel continued success across all Mobility City locations." said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. " As our network grows, it’s essential for our operations team to collaborate closely with our franchisees to ensure consistent customer experience during every visit. Having a seasoned leader like Craig guide our team will help us maximize our strengths and core competencies.” said Vincent.Craig brings 15 years of operational experience at Cardinal Health. Prior to joining Mobility City last year, he spent almost 5 years in the mobility equipment industry as VP of Sales and Service at SpinLife driving growth, efficiency, and profitability."I am honored to join Mobility City Holdings and lead the franchise performance team," said Craig Kreakie. "I look forward to working with the talented people at Mobility City to drive innovation, growth, and success for our franchise owners."Craig holds a Masters of Accountancy from the University of Virginia, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Ohio Northern University. He began his career as a CPA at Ernst and Young.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with 89 showrooms open and in process in 24 states in many top markets within in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.With over 44 years of experience in the home medical equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts trained to deliver services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City business explained in 30 seconds

