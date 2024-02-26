Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Job Killing Immigration Bills in Legislature

HCR 2060, SB1231/HB2821 and Others Threaten Arizona Entrepreneurs and Workers, Could Cost State Hundreds of Millions in Investment

Phoenix, AZ - This week, legislators are pushing anti-business and anti-immigrant measures including HCR2060 which is a desperate, partisan attempt to circumvent the legislative process. After business and community leaders have spoken out against the job killing bills being considered, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement:

“Every Arizonan is frustrated by the federal government’s failure to secure our border. But passing job killing, anti-business bills that demonize our communities is not the solution. Instead of securing our border, these bills will simply raise costs, hurt our farmers, put Arizona entrepreneurs out of business, and destroy jobs for countless working class Arizonans. I have taken action to help communities on the border, supporting law enforcement with tens of millions of dollars to keep our communities safe, mobilizing the National Guard, and stopping street releases of migrants. The answer to securing the border is more resources for border patrol and law enforcement in these communities, not job killing, anti-immigrant legislation meant to score cheap political points.”